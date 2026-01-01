bart-large-cnn BetaSummarization • Meta • Hosted
BART is a transformer encoder-encoder (seq2seq) model with a bidirectional (BERT-like) encoder and an autoregressive (GPT-like) decoder. You can use this model for text summarization.
|Model Info
|Beta
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.00 per M input tokens
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1The text that you want the model to summarize
integerdefault: 1024The maximum length of the generated summary in tokens
stringThe summarized version of the input text