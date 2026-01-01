nova-3Automatic Speech Recognition • Deepgram • Hosted
Transcribe audio using Deepgram’s speech-to-text model
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Batch
|Yes
|Partner
|Yes
|Real-time
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.0052 per audio minute, $0.0092 per audio minute (websocket)
Supported languages
Nova-3 on Workers AI supports the following languages for transcription:
|Language
|Code(s)
|English
en,
en-US,
en-AU,
en-GB,
en-IN,
en-NZ
|Spanish
es,
es-419
|French
fr,
fr-CA
|German
de,
de-CH
|Hindi
hi
|Russian
ru
|Portuguese
pt,
pt-BR,
pt-PT
|Japanese
ja
|Italian
it
|Dutch
nl
Use
multi for automatic multilingual detection across all of the languages listed above.
If no language is specified, the model defaults to
en-US. For best accuracy, explicitly set the language code matching your audio.
Usage
Parameters
objectrequired
stringenum: extended, strictSets how the model will interpret strings submitted to the custom_topic param. When strict, the model will only return topics submitted using the custom_topic param. When extended, the model will return its own detected topics in addition to those submitted using the custom_topic param.
stringCustom topics you want the model to detect within your input audio or text if present Submit up to 100
stringenum: extended, strictSets how the model will interpret intents submitted to the custom_intent param. When strict, the model will only return intents submitted using the custom_intent param. When extended, the model will return its own detected intents in addition those submitted using the custom_intents param
stringCustom intents you want the model to detect within your input audio if present
booleanIdentifies and extracts key entities from content in submitted audio
booleanIdentifies the dominant language spoken in submitted audio
booleanRecognize speaker changes. Each word in the transcript will be assigned a speaker number starting at 0
booleanIdentify and extract key entities from content in submitted audio
stringenum: linear16, flac, mulaw, amr-nb, amr-wb, opus, speex, g729Specify the expected encoding of your submitted audio
stringArbitrary key-value pairs that are attached to the API response for usage in downstream processing
booleanFiller Words can help transcribe interruptions in your audio, like 'uh' and 'um'
stringKey term prompting can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands.
stringKeywords can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands.
stringThe BCP-47 language tag that hints at the primary spoken language. Depending on the Model and API endpoint you choose only certain languages are available.
booleanSpoken measurements will be converted to their corresponding abbreviations.
booleanOpts out requests from the Deepgram Model Improvement Program. Refer to our Docs for pricing impacts before setting this to true. https://dpgr.am/deepgram-mip.
stringenum: general, medical, financeMode of operation for the model representing broad area of topic that will be talked about in the supplied audio
booleanTranscribe each audio channel independently.
booleanNumerals converts numbers from written format to numerical format.
booleanSplits audio into paragraphs to improve transcript readability.
booleanProfanity Filter looks for recognized profanity and converts it to the nearest recognized non-profane word or removes it from the transcript completely.
booleanAdd punctuation and capitalization to the transcript.
stringRedaction removes sensitive information from your transcripts.
stringSearch for terms or phrases in submitted audio and replaces them.
stringSearch for terms or phrases in submitted audio.
booleanRecognizes the sentiment throughout a transcript or text.
booleanApply formatting to transcript output. When set to true, additional formatting will be applied to transcripts to improve readability.
booleanDetect topics throughout a transcript or text.
booleanSegments speech into meaningful semantic units.
numberSeconds to wait before detecting a pause between words in submitted audio.
numberThe number of channels in the submitted audio
booleanSpecifies whether the streaming endpoint should provide ongoing transcription updates as more audio is received. When set to true, the endpoint sends continuous updates, meaning transcription results may evolve over time. Note: Supported only for webosockets.
stringIndicates how long model will wait to detect whether a speaker has finished speaking or pauses for a significant period of time. When set to a value, the streaming endpoint immediately finalizes the transcription for the processed time range and returns the transcript with a speech_final parameter set to true. Can also be set to false to disable endpointing
booleanIndicates that speech has started. You'll begin receiving Speech Started messages upon speech starting. Note: Supported only for webosockets.
booleanIndicates how long model will wait to send an UtteranceEnd message after a word has been transcribed. Use with interim_results. Note: Supported only for webosockets.
object