fluxAutomatic Speech Recognition • Deepgram • Hosted
Flux is the first conversational speech recognition model built specifically for voice agents.
|Model Info
|Terms and License
|link ↗
|Partner
|Yes
|Real-time
|Yes
|Unit Pricing
|$0.0077 per audio minute (websocket)
Usage
Step 1: Create a Worker that establishes a WebSocket connection
Step 2: Deploy your Worker
Step 3: Write a client script to connect to your Worker and send audio
Parameters
stringrequiredenum: linear16Encoding of the audio stream. Currently only supports raw signed little-endian 16-bit PCM.
stringrequiredpattern: ^[0-9]+$Sample rate of the audio stream in Hz.
stringEnd-of-turn confidence required to fire an eager end-of-turn event. When set, enables EagerEndOfTurn and TurnResumed events. Valid Values 0.3 - 0.9.
stringdefault: 0.7End-of-turn confidence required to finish a turn. Valid Values 0.5 - 0.9.
stringdefault: 5000pattern: ^[0-9]+$A turn will be finished when this much time has passed after speech, regardless of EOT confidence.
stringKeyterm prompting can improve recognition of specialized terminology. Pass multiple keyterm query parameters to boost multiple keyterms.
stringdefault: falseenum: true, falseOpts out requests from the Deepgram Model Improvement Program. Refer to Deepgram Docs for pricing impacts before setting this to true. https://dpgr.am/deepgram-mip
stringLabel your requests for the purpose of identification during usage reporting
stringThe unique identifier of the request (uuid)
integerminimum: 0Starts at 0 and increments for each message the server sends to the client.
stringenum: Update, StartOfTurn, EagerEndOfTurn, TurnResumed, EndOfTurnThe type of event being reported.
integerminimum: 0The index of the current turn
numberStart time in seconds of the audio range that was transcribed
numberEnd time in seconds of the audio range that was transcribed
stringText that was said over the course of the current turn
arrayThe words in the transcript
numberConfidence that no more speech is coming in this turn