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stable-diffusion-xl-lightning Beta

Text-to-ImageByteDanceHosted

SDXL-Lightning is a lightning-fast text-to-image generation model. It can generate high-quality 1024px images in a few steps.

Model Info
More informationlink
BetaYes
Unit Pricing$0.00 per step

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    const inputs = {
      prompt: "cyberpunk cat",
    };


    const response = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/bytedance/stable-diffusion-xl-lightning",
      inputs
    );


    return new Response(response, {
      headers: {
        "content-type": "image/jpg",
      },
    });
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

prompt
stringrequiredminLength: 1A text description of the image you want to generate
negative_prompt
stringText describing elements to avoid in the generated image
height
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The height of the generated image in pixels
width
integerminimum: 256maximum: 2048The width of the generated image in pixels
image_b64
stringFor use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image
num_steps
integerdefault: 20maximum: 20The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer
strength
numberdefault: 1A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image
guidance
numberdefault: 7.5Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt
seed
integerRandom seed for reproducibility of the image generation

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "A text description of the image you want to generate"
    },
    "negative_prompt": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "Text describing elements to avoid in the generated image"
    },
    "height": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 256,
      "maximum": 2048,
      "description": "The height of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "width": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 256,
      "maximum": 2048,
      "description": "The width of the generated image in pixels"
    },
    "image": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "For use with img2img tasks. An array of integers that represent the image data constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
      "items": {
        "type": "number",
        "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
      }
    },
    "image_b64": {
      "type": "string",
      "description": "For use with img2img tasks. A base64-encoded string of the input image"
    },
    "mask": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "An array representing An array of integers that represent mask image data for inpainting constrained to 8-bit unsigned integer values",
      "items": {
        "type": "number",
        "description": "A value between 0 and 255"
      }
    },
    "num_steps": {
      "type": "integer",
      "default": 20,
      "maximum": 20,
      "description": "The number of diffusion steps; higher values can improve quality but take longer"
    },
    "strength": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 1,
      "description": "A value between 0 and 1 indicating how strongly to apply the transformation during img2img tasks; lower values make the output closer to the input image"
    },
    "guidance": {
      "type": "number",
      "default": 7.5,
      "description": "Controls how closely the generated image should adhere to the prompt; higher values make the image more aligned with the prompt"
    },
    "seed": {
      "type": "integer",
      "description": "Random seed for reproducibility of the image generation"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "prompt"
  ]
}