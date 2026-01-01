bge-reranker-baseText Classification • BAAI • Hosted
Different from embedding model, reranker uses question and document as input and directly output similarity instead of embedding. You can get a relevance score by inputting query and passage to the reranker. And the score can be mapped to a float value in [0,1] by sigmoid function.
|Model Info
|Unit Pricing
|$0.0031 per M input tokens
Usage
Parameters
stringrequiredminLength: 1A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts.
integerminimum: 1Number of returned results starting with the best score.
arrayrequiredList of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it.
array