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bge-reranker-base

Text ClassificationBAAIHosted

Different from embedding model, reranker uses question and document as input and directly output similarity instead of embedding. You can get a relevance score by inputting query and passage to the reranker. And the score can be mapped to a float value in [0,1] by sigmoid function.

Model Info
Unit Pricing$0.0031 per M input tokens

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {
    const query = 'Which one is cooler?'
    const contexts = [
      {
        text: 'a cyberpunk lizzard'
      },
      {
        text: 'a cyberpunk cat'
      }
    ];


    const response = await env.AI.run('@cf/baai/bge-reranker-base', { query, contexts });


    return Response.json(response);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

query
stringrequiredminLength: 1A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts.
top_k
integerminimum: 1Number of returned results starting with the best score.

API Schemas

{
  "type": "object",
  "properties": {
    "query": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts."
    },
    "top_k": {
      "type": "integer",
      "minimum": 1,
      "description": "Number of returned results starting with the best score."
    },
    "contexts": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "text": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "One of the provided context content"
          }
        }
      },
      "description": "List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it."
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "query",
    "contexts"
  ]
}