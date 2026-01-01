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bge-m3

Text EmbeddingsBAAIHosted

Multi-Functionality, Multi-Linguality, and Multi-Granularity embeddings model.

Model Info
Context Window60,000 tokens
Unit Pricing$0.012 per M input tokens

Usage

export interface Env {
  AI: Ai;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request, env): Promise<Response> {


    // Can be a string or array of strings]
    const stories = [
      "This is a story about an orange cloud",
      "This is a story about a llama",
      "This is a story about a hugging emoji",
    ];


    const embeddings = await env.AI.run(
      "@cf/baai/bge-m3",
      {
        text: stories,
      }
    );


    return Response.json(embeddings);
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Parameters

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
query
stringminLength: 1A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts
truncate_inputs
booleandefault: falseWhen provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call

API Schemas (Raw)

Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response 
{
  "title": "Input Query and Contexts",
  "properties": {
    "query": {
      "type": "string",
      "minLength": 1,
      "description": "A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts"
    },
    "contexts": {
      "type": "array",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "properties": {
          "text": {
            "type": "string",
            "minLength": 1,
            "description": "One of the provided context content"
          }
        }
      },
      "description": "List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it."
    },
    "truncate_inputs": {
      "type": "boolean",
      "default": false,
      "description": "When provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?"
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "contexts"
  ]
}
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call 
{
  "properties": {
    "requests": {
      "type": "array",
      "description": "Batch of the embeddings requests to run using async-queue",
      "items": {
        "type": "object",
        "oneOf": [
          {
            "title": "Input Query and Contexts",
            "properties": {
              "query": {
                "type": "string",
                "minLength": 1,
                "description": "A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts"
              },
              "contexts": {
                "type": "array",
                "items": {
                  "type": "object",
                  "properties": {
                    "text": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "minLength": 1,
                      "description": "One of the provided context content"
                    }
                  }
                },
                "description": "List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it."
              },
              "truncate_inputs": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "When provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?"
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "contexts"
            ]
          },
          {
            "title": "Input Embedding",
            "properties": {
              "text": {
                "oneOf": [
                  {
                    "type": "string",
                    "description": "The text to embed",
                    "minLength": 1
                  },
                  {
                    "type": "array",
                    "description": "Batch of text values to embed",
                    "items": {
                      "type": "string",
                      "description": "The text to embed",
                      "minLength": 1
                    },
                    "maxItems": 100
                  }
                ]
              },
              "truncate_inputs": {
                "type": "boolean",
                "default": false,
                "description": "When provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?"
              }
            },
            "required": [
              "text"
            ]
          }
        ]
      }
    }
  },
  "required": [
    "requests"
  ]
}