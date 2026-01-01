{ " properties " : { " requests " : { " type " : "array" , " description " : "Batch of the embeddings requests to run using async-queue" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " oneOf " : [ { " title " : "Input Query and Contexts" , " properties " : { " query " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts" }, " contexts " : { " type " : "array" , " items " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " text " : { " type " : "string" , " minLength " : 1 , " description " : "One of the provided context content" } } }, " description " : "List of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it." }, " truncate_inputs " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "When provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?" } }, " required " : [ "contexts" ] }, { " title " : "Input Embedding" , " properties " : { " text " : { " oneOf " : [ { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The text to embed" , " minLength " : 1 }, { " type " : "array" , " description " : "Batch of text values to embed" , " items " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The text to embed" , " minLength " : 1 }, " maxItems " : 100 } ] }, " truncate_inputs " : { " type " : "boolean" , " default " : false , " description " : "When provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?" } }, " required " : [ "text" ] } ] } } }, " required " : [ "requests" ] }

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