bge-m3Text Embeddings • BAAI • Hosted
Multi-Functionality, Multi-Linguality, and Multi-Granularity embeddings model.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|60,000 tokens
|Unit Pricing
|$0.012 per M input tokens
Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringminLength: 1A query you wish to perform against the provided contexts. If no query is provided the model with respond with embeddings for contexts
arrayrequiredList of provided contexts. Note that the index in this array is important, as the response will refer to it.
booleandefault: falseWhen provided with too long context should the model error out or truncate the context to fit?
stringThe async request id that can be used to obtain the results.