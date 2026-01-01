gemma-sea-lion-v4-27b-itText Generation • aisingapore • Hosted
SEA-LION stands for Southeast Asian Languages In One Network, which is a collection of Large Language Models (LLMs) which have been pretrained and instruct-tuned for the Southeast Asia (SEA) region.
|Model Info
|Context Window ↗
|128,000 tokens
|Unit Pricing
|$0.35 per M input tokens, $0.56 per M output tokens
Playground
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Usage
Parameters
Synchronous — Send a request and receive a complete response
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 2000The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
stringUnique identifier for the completion
stringenum: chat.completionObject type identifier
numberUnix timestamp of when the completion was created
stringModel used for the completion
arrayList of completion choices
objectUsage statistics for the inference request
objectLog probabilities for the prompt (if requested)
Streaming — Send a request with `stream: true` and receive server-sent events
stringrequiredminLength: 1The input text prompt for the model to generate a response.
stringName of the LoRA (Low-Rank Adaptation) model to fine-tune the base model.
object
booleandefault: falseIf true, a chat template is not applied and you must adhere to the specific model's expected formatting.
booleandefault: falseIf true, the response will be streamed back incrementally using SSE, Server Sent Events.
integerdefault: 2000The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
numberdefault: 0.6minimum: 0maximum: 5Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
numberminimum: 0.001maximum: 1Adjusts the creativity of the AI's responses by controlling how many possible words it considers. Lower values make outputs more predictable; higher values allow for more varied and creative responses.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 50Limits the AI to choose from the top 'k' most probable words. Lower values make responses more focused; higher values introduce more variety and potential surprises.
integerminimum: 1maximum: 9999999999Random seed for reproducibility of the generation.
numberminimum: 0maximum: 2Penalty for repeated tokens; higher values discourage repetition.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Decreases the likelihood of the model repeating the same lines verbatim.
numberminimum: -2maximum: 2Increases the likelihood of the model introducing new topics.
string
text/event-stream
binary
Batch — Send multiple requests in a single API call
arrayrequired
stringUnique identifier for the completion
stringenum: chat.completionObject type identifier
numberUnix timestamp of when the completion was created
stringModel used for the completion
arrayList of completion choices
objectUsage statistics for the inference request
objectLog probabilities for the prompt (if requested)