Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
WARP Client
Cloudflare Docs
WARP Client
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit WARP Client on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

macOS desktop client

Steps to download

  1. Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip.
  2. Navigate to the downloads folder.
  3. Double-click on Cloudflare_WARP.zip.
  4. Double-click on the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file that is extracted.
  5. Follow instructions in the installer to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.

macOS Menu Bar

What we place on your device

Cloudflare WARP.app

This is the main GUI application that you interact with.

  • Location: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app

Cloudflare WARP Daemon

This is the daemon service responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the Cloudflare WARP application.

  • Service: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
  • Definition: /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1.macos.warp.daemon.plist

Log files

The macOS application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included during feedback submission when the "Share debug information" checkbox is checked in the Feedback UI.

  • Daemon and Install Logs: /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare
  • Application GUI Logs: /Users/<your local username>/Library/Logs/Cloudflare

How to remove the application

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used. To find and run it, run the following steps in a terminal window:

$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources
$ ./uninstall.sh