macOS desktop client
Steps to download
- Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip.
- Navigate to the downloads folder.
- Double-click on
Cloudflare_WARP.zip.
- Double-click on the
Cloudflare_WARP.pkgfile that is extracted.
- Follow instructions in the installer to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.
What we place on your device
Cloudflare WARP.app
This is the main GUI application that you interact with.
- Location:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app
Cloudflare WARP Daemon
This is the daemon service responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the Cloudflare WARP application.
- Service:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
- Definition:
/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1.macos.warp.daemon.plist
Log files
The macOS application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included during feedback submission when the "Share debug information" checkbox is checked in the Feedback UI.
- Daemon and Install Logs:
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare
- Application GUI Logs:
/Users/<your local username>/Library/Logs/Cloudflare
How to remove the application
We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used. To find and run it, run the following steps in a terminal window:
$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources
$ ./uninstall.sh