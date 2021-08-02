macOS desktop client

​ Steps to download

Download Cloudflare_WARP.zip External link icon Open external link . Navigate to the downloads folder. Double-click on Cloudflare_WARP.zip . Double-click on the Cloudflare_WARP.pkg file that is extracted. Follow instructions in the installer to complete installation. Cloudflare WARP will automatically launch and appear in your menu bar with the Cloudflare logo.

​ What we place on your device

This is the main GUI application that you interact with.

Location: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app

​ Cloudflare WARP Daemon

This is the daemon service responsible for establishing the wireguard tunnel and all interaction between our service endpoint and the Cloudflare WARP application.

Service: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP

Definition: /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1.macos.warp.daemon.plist

​ Log files

The macOS application places log files in two locations based on what part of the app is logging information. These logs are included during feedback submission when the "Share debug information" checkbox is checked in the Feedback UI.

Daemon and Install Logs: /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare

Application GUI Logs: /Users/<your local username>/Library/Logs/Cloudflare

​ How to remove the application

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used. To find and run it, run the following steps in a terminal window:

$ cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources

$ ./uninstall.sh

