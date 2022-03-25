Get started
Before installing and setting up the WARP Client, ensure that your device meets the following system requirements:
|Windows
|macOS
|Linux
|iOS
|Android
|OS version
|Windows 8+
|High Mojave+ (10.14+)
|CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11
|iOS 11+
|Android 5.0+
|OS type
|64-bit
|Intel & M1
|64-bit
|-
|-
|Storage space
|184 MB
|75 MB
|75 MB
|-
|-
|RAM
|3 MB
|35 MB
|35 MB
|-
|-
|Network types
|WiFi or Lan
|WiFi or Lan
|WiFi or Lan
|-
|-
|Download link
|Windows stable
|Mac stable
|Package download / APT/YUM Repository Setup
|1.1.1.1: Faster Internet
|1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet