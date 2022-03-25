Get started

Cloudflare Docs
Warp-Client
WARP Client
Before installing and setting up the WARP Client, ensure that your device meets the following system requirements:

 WindowsmacOSLinuxiOSAndroid
OS versionWindows 8+High Mojave+ (10.14+)CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11iOS 11+Android 5.0+
OS type64-bitIntel & M164-bit--
Storage space184 MB75 MB75 MB--
RAM3 MB35 MB35 MB--
Network typesWiFi or LanWiFi or LanWiFi or Lan--
Download linkWindows stableMac stablePackage download / APT/YUM Repository Setup1.1.1.1: Faster Internet1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet