Infinite challenge loops

If you encounter an infinite challenge loop, try the following:

Verify your browser compatibility: Ensure that the browser you are using is one of the supported browsers for Turnstile and the browser is up to date. Refer to supported browsers for more information.

Disable all browser extensions.

Ensure that JavaScript is enabled.

Confirm that cookies are enabled.

Try again in incognito or private mode.

Test with another browser or device.

Ensure that you are not behind a VPN or proxy.