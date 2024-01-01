Challenge solve issues
If you encounter issues when solving a challenge, try the following:
- Verify your browser compatibility: Ensure that the browser you are using is one of the supported browsers for Turnstile and the browser is up to date. Refer to supported browsers for more information.
- Cloudflare challenges support all major browsers except Internet Explorer.
- Clear your browser cache and cookies: Refer to the guides below on how to clear your browser cache and cookies based on your preferred browser.
- Disable all browser extensions: Browser extensions may hinder the challenge from being successfully executed. To resolve this issue, disable your extensions and reload the page.
- Ensure that JavaScript is enabled.
- Confirm that cookies are enabled.
- Try again in incognito or private mode.
- Test with another browser or device.
- Ensure that you are not behind a VPN or proxy.
- Try from a different network.