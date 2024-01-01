 Skip to content
Challenge solve issues

If you encounter issues when solving a challenge, try the following:

  • Verify your browser compatibility: Ensure that the browser you are using is one of the supported browsers for Turnstile and the browser is up to date. Refer to supported browsers for more information.
    • Cloudflare challenges support all major browsers except Internet Explorer.
  • Clear your browser cache and cookies: Refer to the guides below on how to clear your browser cache and cookies based on your preferred browser.
  • Disable all browser extensions: Browser extensions may hinder the challenge from being successfully executed. To resolve this issue, disable your extensions and reload the page.
  • Ensure that JavaScript is enabled.
  • Confirm that cookies are enabled.
  • Try again in incognito or private mode.
  • Test with another browser or device.
  • Ensure that you are not behind a VPN or proxy.
  • Try from a different network.
