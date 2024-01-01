Challenge solve issues

If you encounter issues when solving a challenge, try the following:

Verify your browser compatibility: Ensure that the browser you are using is one of the supported browsers for Turnstile and the browser is up to date. Refer to supported browsers for more information. Cloudflare challenges support all major browsers except Internet Explorer.

Clear your browser cache and cookies: Refer to the guides below on how to clear your browser cache and cookies based on your preferred browser. Google Chrome ↗ Mozilla Firefox ↗ Safari Desktop ↗ Mobile ↗ Microsoft Edge ↗

Disable all browser extensions: Browser extensions may hinder the challenge from being successfully executed. To resolve this issue, disable your extensions and reload the page.

Ensure that JavaScript is enabled.

Confirm that cookies are enabled.

Try again in incognito or private mode.

Test with another browser or device.

Ensure that you are not behind a VPN or proxy.

Try from a different network.