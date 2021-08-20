Cloudflare Custom Domain Protection
Cloudflare offers Custom Domain Protection to customers with a Cloudflare Enterprise plan and high-profile domains who need the highest level of security against domain hijacking.
Custom Domain Protection offers additional safeguard features for registered domains, including:
- Registry lock: Cloudflare applies Registry Lock, when available, to all domains registered through Custom Domain Protection. Any changes to a domain requires Cloudflare to first unlock the domain at the registry level.
- Out-of-band authentication: All changes to domain ownership or nameserver information are verified and executed manually based on an authentication process defined by the customer.
- No interface: Custom Domain Protection does not offer an interface, to remove the possibility of domain hijack through a compromised account.