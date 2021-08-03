Generic

You can follow the instructions below to transfer your domain from any registrar to Cloudflare.

​ Before you begin

Before transferring a domain to Cloudflare:

To transfer to a new registrar, your domain must meet the following requirements.

ICANN rules prohibit a domain from being transferred if it has been transferred within the last 60 days or if the WHOIS contact information was modified in the last 60 days (even if redacted).

Your account at your current registrar must be active. If your domain has expired, you may have to pay a redemption fee to renew it before you can process a transfer.

Cloudflare does not currently support premium domains. Some registries designate a domain name as “premium” and charge higher wholesale rates for these domains.

If it is listed as available for transfer in the Cloudflare dashboard, these restrictions have already been checked.

​ Email forwarding

Cloudflare Registrar does not currently support email forwarding. If you require email forwarding from your registrar, you will need to use a third-party forwarding service and configure your MX record in the Cloudflare DNS setting for the domain.

​ Step 1: Login to your Registrar account

Login to the registrar account where the domain is currently registered.

​ Step 2: Unlock the domain

Registrars include a lightweight safeguard to prevent unauthorized users from starting domain transfers: registrar lock. You might also see it written as domain lock. When enabled, the lock prevents any other registrar from attempting to initiate a transfer.

Only the registrant can enable or disable this lock, typically through the administration interface of the registrar. To proceed with a transfer, you will need to remove this lock if it is enabled.

​ Step 3: Request authorization code

Next, your new registrar needs to confirm with your old registrar that the transfer flow is authorized. To do that, your old registrar will provide an authorization code to you. You will need to input that code to complete your transfer to Cloudflare. Cloudflare will use it to confirm the transfer is authentic.

​ Step 4: Add domain to Cloudflare

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link. Choose the account where you want to add the domain. From the accounts home, click Add a Site to add the new domain to your Cloudflare account.

​ Step 5: Transfer to Cloudflare

Go to your Cloudflare dashboard. From your accounts home, click Registrar > Transfer and input the authorization code. Each domain will have a unique authorization code and you will need to enter each for every domain you want to transfer.

If you do not see this screen or do not have an authorization code, please ensure you have gone through all the steps mentioned above before trying to transfer your domain to Cloudflare.

​ Step 6: Approve the transfer

Your previous registrar will email you to confirm your request to transfer away. Most registrars will include a link to confirm the transfer request. If you click that link, you can accelerate the transfer operation. If you do not act on the email, the registrar can wait up to five days to process the transfer to Cloudflare.