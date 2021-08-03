Enom

You can follow the instructions below to transfer your domain from Enom to Cloudflare.

​ Before you begin

Before transferring a domain to Cloudflare:

To transfer to a new registrar, your domain must meet the following requirements.

ICANN rules prohibit a domain from being transferred if it has been transferred within the last 60 days or if the WHOIS contact information was modified in the last 60 days (even if redacted).

Your account at your current registrar must be active. If your domain has expired, you may have to pay a redemption fee to renew it before you can process a transfer.

Cloudflare does not currently support premium domains. Some registries designate a domain name as “premium” and charge higher wholesale rates for these domains.

If it is listed as available for transfer in the Cloudflare dashboard, these restrictions have already been checked.

​ Email forwarding

Cloudflare Registrar does not currently support email forwarding. If you require email forwarding from your registrar, you will need to use a third-party forwarding service and configure your MX record in the Cloudflare DNS setting for the domain.

​ Step 1: Login to Enom

Login to the Enom account where the domain is registered. Navigate to My Domains from Domains in the navigation bar.

​ Step 2: Unlock the domain

In the Manage Domain menu, select General Settings. The settings will include a row, “Registrar-Lock” with two options: Enable and Disable. Set the Registrar-Lock to Disable.

​ Step 3: Request authorization code

Below Registrar-Lock and Auto Renew, there will be a row for “Auth Info / EPP Key”. Select “Email Auth Info to Registrant”. Enom will email your authorization code to the registrant email address.

If you do not receive the code, please check the registrant email address listed in the domain contact information for the given domain. It might be different than your Enom account email.

​ Step 4: Add domain to Cloudflare

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link. Choose the account where you want to add the domain. From the accounts home, click Add a Site to add the new domain to your Cloudflare account.

​ Step 5: Transfer to Cloudflare

Go to your Cloudflare dashboard. From your accounts home, click Registrar > Transfer and input the authorization code. Each domain will have a unique authorization code and you will need to enter each for every domain you want to transfer.

If you do not see this screen or do not have an authorization code, please ensure you have gone through all the steps mentioned above before trying to transfer your domain to Cloudflare.

​ Step 6: Approve the transfer

Once Cloudflare processes your transfer, Enom will send an email to the domain’s registrant contact (the same address where the authorization code was emailed). The email will contain a link that you can click to immediately approve and process the transfer. If you do not click the link, the transfer will automatically be approved within five days.