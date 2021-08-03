Skip to content
Transfer instructions

Transferring a domain to a new registrar informs the registry that they should instead trust that new registrar to modify information. The process requires some steps at both your new registrar and the one you are leaving. Each registrar handles transfers a bit differently, but in general they follow a pattern based on rules set by ICANN, the organization responsible for regulating domain registration.

This section contains transfer instructions for some of the largest registrars as well as generic details.

Before you begin

Before transferring a domain to Cloudflare: