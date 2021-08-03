Transfer instructions
Transferring a domain to a new registrar informs the registry that they should instead trust that new registrar to modify information. The process requires some steps at both your new registrar and the one you are leaving. Each registrar handles transfers a bit differently, but in general they follow a pattern based on rules set by ICANN, the organization responsible for regulating domain registration.
This section contains transfer instructions for some of the largest registrars as well as generic details.
Before you begin
Before transferring a domain to Cloudflare:
- Ensure you have created an account that includes your domain and changed your DNS nameservers to Cloudflare.
- Disable DNSSEC by:
- Removing the DS record at your current DNS host.
- Disabling DNSSEC in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- If initiating multiple transfers, notify your financial institution to prevent them from flagging these charges as fraudulent.
- Renew your domain if it's within 15 days of expiration.