Transfer your domain to Cloudflare
Domain transfers tell your registry that a different registrar can now set those authoritative records for you. The relationship is based on trust. Registries only trust one registrar at any given time to make changes on your behalf.
Transferring a domain to a new registrar informs the registry that they should instead trust that new registrar to modify information. The process requires some action steps at your new and previous registrar. Each registrar handles transfers a bit differently, but in general, they follow a pattern based on rules set by ICANN, the organization responsible for regulating domain registration.
Before transferring a domain to Cloudflare
- Ensure you have created an account that includes your domain and changed your DNS nameservers to Cloudflare.
- Disable DNSSEC by:
- Removing the DS record at your current DNS host.
- Disabling DNSSEC in the Cloudflare dashboard.
- If initiating multiple transfers, notify your financial institution to prevent them from flagging these charges as fraudulent.
- Renew your domain if it is within 15 days of expiration.
- Unlock your domain at your current registrar.
- Do not make any changes to the Registrant contact information. Updating the Registrant contact may result in your current registrar locking the domain for 60 days.