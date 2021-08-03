Transfer FAQ

​ What happens to my name servers when I transfer my domain to Cloudflare?

Cloudflare Registrar only supports transfers of domains that are active on Cloudflare. Active domains on Cloudflare use nameservers assigned by Cloudflare. When you transfer your registration, your nameservers will not be modified.

​ How can I see the status of my domain transfer?

Once you initiate a domain transfer, your losing registrar has 5 days to release the domain. In most cases, they will send you an email to confirm you want to transfer. If you actively acknowledge that email (through a link or the registrar UI) they can process it immediately.

To see the progress of your transfer, select the “Domain Registration” tab in your account or “Transfer Domains” button, both in the Account home page. Once there, you will see a list of domain transfers that are in progress. To accelerate the process, be sure to check with your old registrar how you can approve the transfer out.

Once successful, you will receive an email from Cloudflare and be able to manage the domain in the Overview tab for that site.

​ What happens if I entered the wrong auth code?

If you input the incorrect authentication code, please return to the Domain Registration page or the Overview page for your site. You can use the available input field to reenter your authentication code.

​ Why did my transfer fail?

Domain transfers sometimes fail. We’re here to help you address what failed so that you can complete the transfer to Cloudflare.

First, please make sure that you entered the auth code for that domain. If you need to reenter it, you can do so from the transfer launch page or the overview page for that site.

Second, you can reattempt the transfer from the transfer launch page.

If you can’t seem to resolve the issue, please open a support ticket and we’ll help investigate.

​ 60 day window requirement

ICANN prohibits domain transfers within 60 days of a change to the WHOIS data or registrar of a domain. If you modified your contact information, transferred registrars, or registered your domain in the last 60 days, we will be unable to process your transfer immediately.

You can leave the domain “In Progress” and we will attempt to process the transfer until the 60 day window passes.

​ Why am I not able to start a transfer?

If you have an unverified email address External link icon Open external link, you might experience issues when initiating a domain transfer.

​ Premium Domains

Cloudflare does not currently support premium domains. Some registries designate a domain name as “premium” and charge higher wholesale rates for these domains.