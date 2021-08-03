Cloudflare custom domain protection

Cloudflare offers Custom Domain Protection External link icon Open external link to customers with high-profile domains who need the highest level of security against domain hijacking.

​ Custom domain protection features

Custom Domain Protection offers additional safeguard features for registered domains, including:

​ Registry lock

Cloudflare applies Registry Lock, when available, to all domains registered through Custom Domain Protection. Any changes to a domain requires Cloudflare to first unlock the domain at the registry level.

All changes to domain ownership or nameserver information are verified and executed manually based on an authentication process defined by the customer.

​ No interface

Custom Domain Protection does not offer an interface to remove the possibility of domain hijack through a compromised account.

Custom Domain Protection is only available to customers with a Cloudflare Enterprise plan.