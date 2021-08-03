Enabling DNSSEC

The domain name system (DNS) translates domain names into numeric Internet addresses. However, DNS is a fundamentally insecure protocol. It does not guarantee where DNS records come from and accepts any requests given to it.

DNSSEC creates a secure layer to the domain name system by adding cryptographic signatures to DNS records. By doing so, your request can check that signature to verify that the record you need comes from the authoritative name server and was not altered along the way. You can read more about how DNSSEC works on cloudflare.com External link icon Open external link.

​ Enabling DNSSEC

Cloudflare Registrar offers one-click DNSSEC enablement for free to all customers. You will not need to set the DS record details manually. However, your domain must be using Cloudflare as the authoritative DNS provider.

To start, navigate to the “DNS” tab in the Cloudflare dashboard for your site. Beneath the cards for DNS management is a card titled “DNSSEC”. Once there, click “Enable DNSSEC”. You will be presented with DS record details specific to your site. You do not need to copy these or manually enter them when you are using Cloudflare Registrar. Instead, click “Confirm”.

Cloudflare will publish those DS details, in the form of CDS and CDNSKEY records, for a domain delegated to Cloudflare. Our Registrar will scan those records at regular intervals and, when we notice you have enabled DNSSEC, gather those details and send them to your domain’s registry.

This process can take one to two days after you first enable DNSSEC.

​ Confirming DNSSEC

When DNSSEC has been successfully applied to your domain, you will see a confirmed status in the DNSSEC card where you first clicked “Enable”. You can also confirm by reviewing the WHOIS information for your domain. Domains with DNSSEC will read “signedDelegation” in the DNSSEC field.