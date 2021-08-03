Domain management

You can manage your domain with Cloudflare Registrar in the Zone Overview page of the dashboard.

​ Domain status

When your domain is registered with Cloudflare, Zone Overview will display a card that provides details about your registration. You can review your current expiration date and your autorenew status here.

​ Editing WHOIS records

Cloudflare redacts WHOIS information from your domain by default. However, we do store the authentic WHOIS record for your domain that is first set during the transfer flow. The contact information is shared across all domains in your Cloudflare account.

You can edit the contact information for all domains in your account. To do so, navigate to the “Configurations” tab once you login to Cloudflare and before you select a zone. Under Preferences, select “Edit WHOIS” and you can modify the record. You can also reach this screen from the Domain Registration card in the dashboard Overview page of any domain registered with Cloudflare.

​ Disabling autorenew

Cloudflare Registrar enrolls your domain to AutoRenew by default. Unlike other registrars, your domain will only renew at the list price set by the registry.

If you decide you no longer need the domain, you can disable AutoRenew for your account. Once disabled, your domain will not renew upon expiration.

You can continue to keep your domain registered with Cloudflare for the time remaining on the expiration. If you decide you want to keep the domain, you can enable AutoRenew at any time prior to your expiration.

For more details on renewals, see Renew domains.