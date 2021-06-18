Scope your configuration
Cloudflare engages with your organization in an initial kickoff call to confirm the scope and timeline for the CNI setup. To prepare for the initial kickoff call, have the configuration data for the type of cross-connect you want to use with CNI ready to provide to your Customer Success Manager.
Private network interconnect (PNI)
To set up a PNI connection, provide the following information:
- Colocation facility where you want to connect. The location must be accessible from one of Cloudflare's peering locations.
- Port speeds
- Number of target VLANs
Cloudflare authorizes the PNI, you place the order, and Cloudflare handles the rest.
Example PNI configuration data
|Private peering facility
|Link size
|Equinix GVA01
|10G
Virtual Partner Network Interconnect (vPNI)
To establish a vPNI connection, provide the following information:
- Locations to interconnect. You must choose locations supported by our Network Interconnect Partner Program.
- Preferred link size
- Number of VLANs
- Rate Limit
Use one of our partner's dashboards to place the order, and the interconnect platform will establish the connection.
Example vPNI configuration data
|Location
|Link size
|VLANs
|Rate limit
|GVA
|1G
|300
|0