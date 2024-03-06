Cloudflare Docs
Network Interconnect
Network Interconnect
PacketFabric Users

  1. From the PacketFabric dashboard, select Marketplace.
  2. In the Search bar, enter Cloudflare.
  3. Select Cloudflare as the provider.
  4. From Choose a Location, choose a location from the dropdown.
  5. Under Select Source Port, choose a port.
  6. Under Select Virtual Circuit Speed, choose a speed from the dropdown.
  7. Select Place Order.
  8. Select Okay in the Virtual Circuit Request Dispatched notice.
  9. Cloudflare will accept the connection and your account team will contact you to establish the BGP session.