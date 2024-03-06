Configure the network cross-connect

The Cloudflare infrastructure uses your information to configure the cross-connect. The configuration process varies slightly for physical and virtual links. This process can take one to two weeks, or longer depending on the provider. Your Customer Success Manager will remain in contact with you to ensure your cross-connect is on track.

To configure the network cross-connect for physical links, Cloudflare generates a Letter of Authorization (LOA)/service key - sometimes referred to as a Letter of Agency - and sends it to you. After you receive the LOA, you can:

Order cross-connects at the locations the LOA specifies.

Verify when the cross-connects are complete.

To review physical interconnection locations, see Partners .

To configure the network cross-connect for virtual links, you must create a request from the partner dashboard. Cloudflare will then review and accept the request. When using a virtual partner network interconnect, provision cross-connects using the appropriate partner portals. For more information, see the Cloudflare Network Interconnect Partner Program External link icon Open external link .