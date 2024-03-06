Cloudflare Docs
Network Interconnect
Network Interconnect
Scope your configuration

Cloudflare engages with your organization in an initial kickoff call to confirm the scope and timeline for the classic CNI setup. To prepare for the initial kickoff call, have the configuration data for the type of cross-connect you want to use (direct physical or partner virtual) ready to provide to your Customer Success Manager.

​​ Classic CNI (Direct) setup

To set up a direct classic CNI connection, provide the following information:

Cloudflare will issue you a Letter of Authorization for you to order a cross connect to fulfill your CNI.

​​ Classic CNI (Partner) setup

To establish a classic CNI connection through a partner, provide the following information:

Use one of our partner’s dashboards to place the order, and the interconnect platform will establish the connection.