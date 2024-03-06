Scope your configuration
Cloudflare engages with your organization in an initial kickoff call to confirm the scope and timeline for the classic CNI setup. To prepare for the initial kickoff call, have the configuration data for the type of cross-connect you want to use (direct physical or partner virtual) ready to provide to your Customer Success Manager.
Classic CNI (Direct) setup
To set up a direct classic CNI connection, provide the following information:
- Colocation facility where you want to connect. The location must be accessible from one of Cloudflare’s peering locations.
- Port speeds.
Cloudflare will issue you a Letter of Authorization for you to order a cross connect to fulfill your CNI.
Classic CNI (Partner) setup
To establish a classic CNI connection through a partner, provide the following information:
- Locations to interconnect. You must choose locations supported by our Network Interconnect Partner Program.
- Preferred link size
- Number of VLANs
- Rate Limit
Use one of our partner’s dashboards to place the order, and the interconnect platform will establish the connection.