Alerts

Set up alerts for Classic CNI to be notified of routine maintenance that may affect your service.

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.
  2. Go to Notifications > Add.
  3. From the drop-down menu, select Cloudflare Network Interconnect.
  4. Select Connection Maintenance Alert.
  5. Enter a name for the notification and select your preferred alert method.
  6. Select Save.

You will now be alerted when there are routine maintenance events that impact Classic CNI.