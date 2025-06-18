Set up alerts for Classic CNI to be notified of routine maintenance that may affect your service.

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. Go to Notifications > Add. From the drop-down menu, select Cloudflare Network Interconnect. Select Connection Maintenance Alert. Enter a name for the notification and select your preferred alert method. Select Save.

You will now be alerted when there are routine maintenance events that impact Classic CNI.