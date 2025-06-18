Alerts
Set up alerts for Classic CNI to be notified of routine maintenance that may affect your service.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account.
- Go to Notifications > Add.
- From the drop-down menu, select Cloudflare Network Interconnect.
- Select Connection Maintenance Alert.
- Enter a name for the notification and select your preferred alert method.
- Select Save.
You will now be alerted when there are routine maintenance events that impact Classic CNI.
