Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account.

Select Interconnects.

In Types of CNIs > Direct, select Create new.

In Enter your location, search for the location where you have the data centers you want to connect to Cloudflare through Express CNI.

From the list of locations, choose the one that suits you with Select the location. If your location does not come up in the search, that means that Express CNI is not available in your location yet. Refer to Classic CNI to learn how you can use the classic version of network interconnect to connect your location to Cloudflare.

In Choose your interconnect speed, select either 1 Gigabit or 10 Gigabit.

After choosing a speed, give your interface a name and select Continue. Contact your account team if you need 100 Gigabit connections.

Review the options you have chosen, and select Confirm order.

Download the Letter of Authorization that Cloudflare created with your settings. You will need this document to contact your data center and provide them the IP addresses for the CNI connection.