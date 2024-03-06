Megaport Users
Create a VXC with a service key
The Cloudflare account team creates the Service Key and sends it to you via email. After the Service Key is sent, anyone who has the key can use it to create a connection.
Log in to the Megaport Portal.
Select Megaport Marketplace as the destination type.
Search the destination ports for the service provider.
Select a destination port. Typically, you should select the destination port closest to your port.
Select Next.
Specify these connection details:
Name your connection - The name of your VXC shown in the Megaport Portal.
Invoice Reference (Optional) - This can be any text, such as a PO number or billing reference number.
Rate Limit - The speed of your connection in Mbps up to the maximum limit defined by the key.
Preferred A-End VLAN (Optional) - Specifies an unused VLAN ID for the connection. This must be a unique VLAN ID on the Megaport and can range from
2to
4093. If you do not specify a value, Megaport assigns one.
The B-End VLAN for the Cloudflare side termination automatically populates based on the service key.
Select Next. A summary page appears that includes the monthly cost.
Select Back to make changes or select Add VXC to move this configuration to your cart. Once you have finished this configuration, you can configure additional VXCs or proceed through the checkout process.
Cloudflare will accept the connection and your account team will contact you to establish the BGP session.