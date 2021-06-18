Configure the network cross-connect
The Cloudflare Infrastructure uses your information to configure the cross-connect, but the configuration process varies slightly for physical and virtual links. This process can take one to two weeks and can take longer depending on the provider. Your Customer Success Manager will remain in contact with you to ensure your cross-connect is on track.
Physical links
To configure the network cross-connect for physical links, Cloudflare generates a Letter of Authorization (LOA)/service key and sends it to you. After you receive the LOA, you can:
- Order cross-connects at the locations the LOA specifies.
- Verify when the cross-connects are complete.
Virtual Links
To configure the network cross-connect for virtual links, you must create a request from the partner dashboard. Cloudflare will then review and accept the request.
Follow your partner's instructions below
- Console Connect
- Equinix Fabric
- Megaport
- PacketFabric
- CoreSite OCX (coming soon)
- Epsilon Infiny (coming soon)
- Zayo (coming soon)