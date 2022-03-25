Cloudflare Network Interconnect Setup

Cloudflare Network Interconnect setup requires a few steps: onboarding, configuring the cross-connection, configuring the Cloudflare Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), and go live. The entire process from onboarding to go live typically takes 10-15 days.

Onboarding

During onboarding, Cloudflare works closely with your organization to accomplish the onboarding tasks.