Cloudflare Docs
Network-Interconnect
Cloudflare Docs
Network Interconnect
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Network Interconnect on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Cloudflare Network Interconnect Setup

Cloudflare Network Interconnect setup requires a few steps: onboarding, configuring the cross-connection, configuring the Cloudflare Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), and go live. The entire process from onboarding to go live typically takes 10-15 days.

Onboarding

During onboarding, Cloudflare works closely with your organization to accomplish the onboarding tasks.