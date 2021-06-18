Cloudflare Network Interconnect Setup
Cloudflare Network Interconnect setup requires a few steps: onboarding, configuring the cross-connection, configuring the Cloudflare Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), and go live. The entire process from onboarding to go live typically takes 10-15 days.
Onboarding
During onboarding, Cloudflare works closely with your organization to accomplish the onboarding tasks.
- Scope your configuration (Kickoff call)
- Configure the network cross-connect (Duration: 1-2 weeks)
- Configure Cloudflare Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) and Generic Route Encapsulation (GRE) (Duration: ~1 week)
- Go live (Duration: 1-2 days)