PacketFabric Users
- From the PacketFabric dashboard, select Marketplace.
- In the Search bar, enter Cloudflare.
- Select Cloudflare as the provider.
- From Choose a Location, choose a location from the dropdown.
- Under Select Source Port, choose a port.
- Under Select Virtual Circuit Speed, choose a speed from the dropdown.
- Click Place Order.
- Click Okay in the Virtual Circuit Request Dispatched notice.
- Cloudflare will accept the connection and your account team will contact you to establish the BGP session.