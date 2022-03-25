Cloudflare Docs
PacketFabric Users

  1. From the PacketFabric dashboard, select Marketplace.
  2. In the Search bar, enter Cloudflare.
  3. Select Cloudflare as the provider.
  4. From Choose a Location, choose a location from the dropdown.
  5. Under Select Source Port, choose a port.
  6. Under Select Virtual Circuit Speed, choose a speed from the dropdown.
  7. Click Place Order.
  8. Click Okay in the Virtual Circuit Request Dispatched notice.
  9. Cloudflare will accept the connection and your account team will contact you to establish the BGP session.