Megaport Users

Name your connection - The name of your VXC shown in the Megaport Portal.

Invoice Reference - Optional. This can be any text, such as a PO number or billing reference number.

Rate Limit - The speed of your connection in Mbps up to the maximum limit defined by the key.

Preferred A-End VLAN -- Optional. Specifies an unused VLAN ID for the connection. This must be a unique VLAN ID on the Megaport and can range from 2 to 4093. If you don't specify a value, Megaport assigns one.

(The B-End VLAN for the Cloudflare side termination automatically populates based on the service key.)