Megaport Users
Create a VXC with a service key
Once the service key is created and shared, anybody with the key can create a connection.
Log in to the Megaport Portal.
Find the Megaport you want to use for the connection and click +Connection.
Under Choose Destination Type, click Enter Service Key.
Under Service Key > Megaport Service Key Id, enter the service key. Megaport validates the key and displays basic information about the key.
Click Next.
Specify these connection details:
Name your connection - The name of your VXC shown in the Megaport Portal.
Invoice Reference - Optional. This can be any text, such as a PO number or billing reference number.
Rate Limit - The speed of your connection in Mbps up to the maximum limit defined by the key.
Preferred A-End VLAN -- Optional. Specifies an unused VLAN ID for the connection. This must be a unique VLAN ID on the Megaport and can range from 2 to 4093. If you don't specify a value, Megaport assigns one.
(The B-End VLAN for the Cloudflare side termination automatically populates based on the service key.)
Click Next. A summary page appears that includes the monthly cost.
Click Back to make changes or click Add VXC to move this configuration to your cart. Once you have finished this configuration, you can configure additional VXCs or proceed through the checkout process.
Cloudflare will accept the connection and your account team will contact you to establish the BGP session.