Secure Microsoft 365 email with Email Security
Use Cloudflare's Email Security to protect your Microsoft 365 email inbox from phishing and malware attacks.
Concepts
Review the concepts behind Cloudflare's Email Security.
Get started with Email Security
In this learning path, you will learn how to protect your organization from phishing attacks with Email Security.
Configure Email Security
With Email Security, there is limited manual configuration and tuning. The Active Directory sync, allow policies, and additional detections are important to consider when you set up Email Security.
Enable auto-moves
Now that you have set up your email environment, you can enable auto-move events.
Contains 2 units
Monitor your email activity
Contains 3 units