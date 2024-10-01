 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Secure Microsoft 365 email with Email Security

Use Cloudflare's Email Security to protect your Microsoft 365 email inbox from phishing and malware attacks.

Start path

  1. Concepts

    Review the concepts behind Cloudflare's Email Security.

    Start module

    Contains 5 units
    1. What is Cloudflare?
    2. What is a phishing attack?
    3. What is Email Security?
    4. How Cloudflare prevents email-based phishing attacks
    5. Protect your organization from phishing attacks

  2. Get started with Email Security

    In this learning path, you will learn how to protect your organization from phishing attacks with Email Security.

    Start module

    Contains 6 units
    1. Prerequisites
    2. Create an Email Security account
    3. Initial login
    4. Deployment models
    5. Recommended deployment model
    6. Set up Microsoft Graph API

  3. Configure Email Security

    With Email Security, there is limited manual configuration and tuning. The Active Directory sync, allow policies, and additional detections are important to consider when you set up Email Security.

    Start module

    Contains 6 units
    1. Manage your active directory
    2. Add user to the impersonation registry
    3. Create allow policies
    4. Set additional detections
    5. Report phish
    6. Enable audit logs

  4. Enable auto-moves

    Now that you have set up your email environment, you can enable auto-move events.

    Start module

    Contains 2 units
    1. Email dispositions
    2. Configure auto-moves

  5. Monitor your email activity

    Start module

    Contains 3 units
    1. Monitor detections
    2. Phish submissions
    3. PhishGuard
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings