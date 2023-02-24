Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning paths
  2. Setup
  3. Hostname preparation

Hostname preparation

  1 min read

Before setting up anything related to your load balancer, make sure your test that production hostnames meet the following criteria:

After confirming each of these conditions are met, you can proceed with setting up your load balancer.

​​ Routing strategy

Depending on your preferences and infrastructure, you might route traffic to your load balancer in different ways:

  • For most customers, it’s simpler to create the load balancer on the hostname directly (www.example.com).
  • However, you could also create the load balancer on another hostname (lb.example.com) and then route traffic using a CNAME record on test.example.com that points to lb.example.com.



Unit 1 of 8

Next