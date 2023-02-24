Cloudflare Docs
  3. Check pool health

Check pool health

Before directing any traffic to your pools, make sure that your pools and monitors are set up correctly. The status of your health check will be unknown until the results of the first check are available.

To confirm pool health using the dashboard:

  1. Navigate to Traffic > Load Balancing.
  2. Click Manage Pools.
  3. For pools and individual origins, review the values in the Health and Origin Health columns.

For more information on pool and origin health statuses, refer to How a pool becomes unhealthy.

To fetch the latest health status of all pools, use the List Pools command, paying attention to the healthy value for pools and origins.

For troubleshooting a specific pool’s health, use the Pool Health Details command.

​​ Unexpected health status

If you notice that healthy pools are being marked unhealthy:




