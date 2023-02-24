Check pool health
Before directing any traffic to your pools, make sure that your pools and monitors are set up correctly. The status of your health check will be unknown until the results of the first check are available.
To confirm pool health using the dashboard:
- Navigate to Traffic > Load Balancing.
- Click Manage Pools.
- For pools and individual origins, review the values in the Health and Origin Health columns.
For more information on pool and origin health statuses, refer to How a pool becomes unhealthy.
To fetch the latest health status of all pools, use the List Pools command, paying attention to the
healthy value for pools and origins.
For troubleshooting a specific pool’s health, use the Pool Health Details command.
Unexpected health status
If you notice that healthy pools are being marked unhealthy:
- Review how origins and pools become unhealthy.
- Refer to the Troubleshooting guide.
