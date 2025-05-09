Configure tunnels and routes
In this unit you will learn how to set up tunnels and routes to steer traffic.
By the end of this module you will be able to:
- Create tunnels on both the Cloudflare side and your router side to connect to your infrastructure.
- Configure static routes or dynamic routes with BGP peering to steer your traffic via next-hop from Cloudflare's global network to your connected networks.
