Deploy with API

When you choose an API deployment for your Area 1 setup, email messages only reach Area 1 after they have already reached a user’s inbox.

Then, through on integrations with your email provider, Area 1 can retract messages based on your organization’s policies.

With API deployment, messages travel through Area 1&rsquo;s email filter after reaching your users.

​​ Benefits

When you choose API deployment, you get the following benefits:

  • Easy protection for complex email architectures, without requiring any change to mailflow operations.
  • Agentless deployment for Microsoft 365 and Gmail.
  • The initial email protection measures offered by your current email provider.

​​ Limitations

However, API deployment also has the following disadvantages:

  • Area 1 is dependent on your email provider’s API infrastructure and outages will increase the message dwell time in the inbox.
  • Area 1 requires read and write access to mailboxes.
  • Requires API support from your email provider (does not typically support on-premise providers).
  • Your email provider may throttle API requests from Area 1.
  • Detection rates may be lower if multiple solutions exist.
  • Messages cannot be modified or quarantined.
  • Certain URL rewrite schemes cannot be decoded (for example, Mimecast).



