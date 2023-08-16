Deploy with API

1 min read

When you choose an API deployment for your Area 1 setup, email messages only reach Area 1 after they have already reached a user’s inbox.

Then, through on integrations with your email provider, Area 1 can retract messages based on your organization’s policies.

When you choose API deployment, you get the following benefits:

Easy protection for complex email architectures, without requiring any change to mailflow operations.

Agentless deployment for Microsoft 365 and Gmail.

The initial email protection measures offered by your current email provider.

However, API deployment also has the following disadvantages: