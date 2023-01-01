Cloudflare Docs
Project Cybersafe Schools

Learning path

Prevent children from accessing obscene or harmful content over the Internet. Go to Project Cybersafe Schools to apply.

Modules: 4   Reading time: 32 min

​​ Concepts

Learn the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools.

Contains 4 units

​​ Account creation

Get started by creating a Cloudflare account and initializing the Zero Trust and Area 1 dashboards.

Contains 3 units

​​ Onboarding your DNS Traffic

Now that your Cloudflare environment is ready and you have established a foundation of the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools, you are ready to test and onboard your DNS traffic.

Contains 7 units

​​ Onboarding your email traffic

Continue securing your environment by protecting against email phishing attacks.

Contains 4 units

