Project Cybersafe Schools
Prevent children from accessing obscene or harmful content over the Internet. Go to Project Cybersafe Schools to apply.
Modules: 4 Reading time: 32 min
Concepts
Learn the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools.
Account creation
Get started by creating a Cloudflare account and initializing the Zero Trust and Area 1 dashboards.
Onboarding your DNS Traffic
Now that your Cloudflare environment is ready and you have established a foundation of the technical concepts behind Project Cybersafe Schools, you are ready to test and onboard your DNS traffic.
Onboarding your email traffic
Continue securing your environment by protecting against email phishing attacks.