Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
BYOIP
Cloudflare Docs
BYOIP
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit BYOIP on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Best practices for dynamic advertisement

Verify user roles & obtain prefix IDs

To prevent issues and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, complete the following tasks.

Enable prefix advertisement

To avoid latency and the possibility of dropped routes, enable prefix advertisement from Cloudflare before you withdraw the advertisement from your data center.

  1. To enable prefix advertisement, refer to configure dynamic advertisement. This operation requires your Account ID, Prefix IDs, and API key. Enablement takes 2–7 minutes.

  2. Verify the advertisement using looking glass of your choice—Hurricane Electric Internet Services, for example. Use the Cloudflare ASN (13335) to track the advertisement route.

  3. Remove the prefix advertisement that originates from your data center.

Disable prefix advertisement

To disable (withdraw) prefix advertisement, reverse the steps you used to enable it:

  1. Add the prefix advertisement to your data center.

  2. Optional. Verify the advertisement using a looking glass of your choice, such as Hurricane Electric Internet Services.

  3. To disable prefix advertisement at Cloudflare’s edge, refer to configure dynamic advertisement. This operation requires your Account ID, Prefix IDs, and API key.

Disablement takes approximately 15 minutes.