Dynamic advertisement

To ensure smooth operation in general and simplify the advertisement process during an attack scenario, refer to dynamic advertisement best practices.

To configure BGP advertisement at the Cloudflare edge, use the Cloudflare API or use the IP Prefixes page from your Cloudflare Account Home.

When using the API, you can authorize a call with your email and API key or create a service token for this purpose. A successful API response indicates the service registered the request. Enabling advertising typically takes 2 to 7 minutes and disabling advertising takes approximately 15 minutes.

Both the API and Cloudflare UI support prefix delegations, which allow other Cloudflare accounts to interact with your prefix. The effect of a delegation is service specific. For more information, refer to prefix delegations.