Challenge Solve Rate (CSR)

The Challenge Solve Rate (CSR) is the percentage of issued challenges — Legacy CAPTCHA, JS Challenge, or Managed Challenge actions — that were solved. You can find the CSR of a rule by going to Security > Firewall rules.

CSR = number of challenges solved / number of challenges issued

This metric helps you evaluate your rule’s effectiveness, as well as whether you need to make any adjustments to the rule’s criteria or action.

​​ Common scenarios

The CSR provides an indication of automated traffic:

If you see a high CSR (above 3% ), you might want to reevaluate the criteria of your rule to prevent human visitors from receiving challenges.

), you might want to reevaluate the criteria of your rule to prevent human visitors from receiving challenges. If you see a low CSR (below 3% ), you likely do not need to adjust your rule but may still want to review its CSR periodically.

), you likely do not need to adjust your rule but may still want to review its CSR periodically. If the rate is close to 0%, your rule is only acting on automated traffic. Consider changing the rule action to Block.