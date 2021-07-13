Verify APO works
You can check whether or not APO is working by verifying APO headers are present. When APO is working, three headers are present:
CF-Cache-Status,
cf-apo-via,
cf-edge-cache.
- Visit Uptrends.com.
- In the text field, enter the URL for your WordPress homepage including the
https://www..
- Select Start test. The Response Headers table displays.
- Locate the three header responses and their description. APO is working correctly when the headers exactly match the headers below.
CF-Cache-Status|
HIT
- The
cf-cache-statusheader displays if the asset is served from the cache or was considered dynamic and served from the origin.
- The
cf-apo-via|
tcache
- The
cf-apo-viaheader returns the APO status for the given request.
- The
cf-edge-cache|
cache, platform=wordpress
- The
cf-edge-cacheheaders confirms the WordPress plugin is installed and enabled.
- The
Verify the APO integration and WordPress integration work
Open your WordPress site and publish a change. When the integration is working, the page is cached with
cf-cache-status: HIT and
cf-apo-via: tcache