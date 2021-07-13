Verify APO works

You can check whether or not APO is working by verifying APO headers are present. When APO is working, three headers are present: CF-Cache-Status , cf-apo-via , cf-edge-cache .

Visit Uptrends.com External link icon Open external link . In the text field, enter the URL for your WordPress homepage including the https://www. . Select Start test. The Response Headers table displays. Locate the three header responses and their description. APO is working correctly when the headers exactly match the headers below.

CF-Cache-Status | HIT The cf-cache-status header displays if the asset is served from the cache or was considered dynamic and served from the origin.

| cf-apo-via | tcache The cf-apo-via header returns the APO status for the given request.

| cf-edge-cache | cache, platform=wordpress The cf-edge-cache headers confirms the WordPress plugin is installed and enabled.

|

​ Verify the APO integration and WordPress integration work