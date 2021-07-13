Skip to content
Plugin compatibility

Currently, WordPress offers over 50,000 plugins for download. As a result, testing the compatibility between APO and every available plugin is impossible. However, Cloudflare has a list of officially supported plugins and a list of plugins known to cause issues when APO is enabled.

For questions about a specific plugin not shown in the list, create a thread in the Cloudflare Community to begin the conversation.

Compatible plugins

Plugins and services that may cause issues