Plugin compatibility

Currently, WordPress offers over 50,000 plugins for download. As a result, testing the compatibility between APO and every available plugin is impossible. However, Cloudflare has a list of officially supported plugins and a list of plugins known to cause issues when APO is enabled.

For questions about a specific plugin not shown in the list, create a thread in the Cloudflare Community External link icon Open external link to begin the conversation.

​ Compatible plugins