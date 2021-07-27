Data origin and collection

Web Analytics relies on the performance.getEntriesByType('navigation') object to collect metrics about page load performance. If Navigation Timing Level 2 is not supported, then performance.timing (Level 1) External link icon Open external link is used.

Refer to the W3C Processing Model External link icon Open external link for a visual depiction of the sequence of timing events for web page loads.

​ Data collection and reporting

Web Analytics collects the minimum amount of information - timing metrics - to show customers how their websites perform. Cloudflare does not track individual end users across our customers’ Internet properties.

The Web Analytics performance beacon loads from https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js External link icon Open external link and uses a third-party domain so that the script is cached across website loads. You may need to update your Content Security Policy (CSP) External link icon Open external link settings to load this script.