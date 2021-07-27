Core Web Vitals

Core Web Vitals are higher-level metrics designed by Google to capture the user experience more completely. Three “core” Web Vitals metrics are measured: Largest Contentful Paint, First Input Delay, and Cumulative Layout Shift.

Cloudflare Web Analytics offers more detail to the Core Web Vitals by allowing you to filter by Country, Host, Path, Referrer, Device Type, Browser, or Operating System in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Core Web Vitals is only supported in Chromium browsers, but Cloudflare plans to support Safari and Firefox as soon as possible.

Each metric is assigned a rating of Good, Needs Improvement, or Poor based on Google’s methodology and testing External link icon Open external link.