Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Cloudflare Docs
Analytics
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Analytics on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Web Analytics for Single Page Applications (SPAs)

Cloudflare Web Analytics enables measuring SPAs automatically by overriding the History API’s pushState function and listening to the onpopstate. Hash-based router is not supported.

To disable measuring SPAs, add the spa option with a value of false in the data attribute, as shown below.

<script
  defer
  src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js"
  data-cf-beacon=' {"token": "42e216b9090ru59384ygu891dce9eecde", "spa": false} '

></script>

If you are using Google Tag Manager (GTM), use the query string to pass the spa option instead.

<script
  defer
  src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js?token=42e216b9090ru59384ygu891dce9eecde&spa=false"

></script>