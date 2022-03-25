Web Analytics for Single Page Applications (SPAs)

Cloudflare Web Analytics enables measuring SPAs automatically by overriding the History API’s pushState function and listening to the onpopstate . Hash-based router is not supported.

To disable measuring SPAs, add the spa option with a value of false in the data attribute, as shown below.

< script defer src = " https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js " data-cf-beacon = ' { " token " : " 42e216b9090ru59384ygu891dce9eecde " , " spa " : false} ' > </ script >

If you are using Google Tag Manager (GTM), use the query string to pass the spa option instead.