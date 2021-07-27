Web Analytics for Single Page Applications (SPAs)
Cloudflare Web Analytics enables measuring SPAs automatically by overriding the History API's
pushState function and listening to the
onpopstate. Hash-based router is not supported.
To disable measuring SPAs, add the "spa" option with a false value in the data attribute as shown below.
<script defer src='https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js' data-cf-beacon=' {"token": "42e216b9090ru59384ygu891dce9eecde", "spa": false} ' ></script>
If you are using Google Tag Manager (GTM), use the query string to pass the spa option instead.
<script defer src='https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js?token=42e216b9090ru59384ygu891dce9eecde&spa=false' ></script>