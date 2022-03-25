Rules
Use Rules to configure whether to track Web Analytics for specific websites or paths. If you do not configure any rules, Web Analytics injects the JavaScript (JS) snippet for all sites.
Rules are only available for sites proxied through Cloudflare. For more information, refer to Limits .
- From Quick Actions, click View Web Analytics sites.
- Find the site you want to configure and click Manage site.
- Click Advanced options > Add rule.
- Select the Action and fill in the Host name and Path(s) you want to add a rule for.
- If you want to add additional rules, click Add rule. Otherwise click Update to save the rule.