Filters

To filter the data shown on Web Analytics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Web Analytics. Click the website you want to check. Click Add filter. In the New filter box, choose your criteria from the dropdown. Click Apply.

By default, Web Analytics shows you the previous 24 hours of data. To change the time period shown, use the drop-down menu above the graph. You can also click and drag the cursor on the graph to choose a time period.

Scroll below the graph for a breakdown of top visits by country and visits by source.