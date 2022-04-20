Changelog for
beacon.min.js
Cloudflare occasionally updates the
beacon.min.js file to improve Web Analytics functionality. The table below includes a log of what changed in the
beacon.min.js file and when.
|Date of change
|Description
|2021-12-14
|Improved site filtering.
|2021-11-16
|When using the automatic installation feature of the JavaScript Beacon (available only to customers proxied through Cloudflare - also known as orange-clouded customers), Subresource Integrity (SRI) is now enabled by default. SRI is a security feature that enables browsers to verify that resources they fetch are delivered without unexpected manipulation.
|2021-09-01
|Improved to report debugging information for Core Web Vitals.
|2021-05-28
startsWith function replaced with
indexOf function, which prevents rendering if multiple beacon scripts are loaded.
|2021-05-12
|Reporting endpoint changed from
/cdn-cgi/beacon/performance to
/cdn-cgi/rum (for Browser Insights only).